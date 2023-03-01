Purdue defensive back Bryce Hampton formally announced his intentions to pursue a professional career Wednesday afternoon. Hampton was thought to have petitioned for one more year of eligibility. Boiler Upload has learned that Hampton applied for a seventh year, but was denied.

Hampton spent one year with Purdue, playing cornerback and safety on the Boilermakers' defense. During his lone season in West Lafayette, Hampton had 42 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and three pass breakups. Prior to his year at Purdue, Hampton was a standout at Adams State University at the Division II level.

The departure now leaves Purdue without three of its top defensive backs from last season, as Cory Trice and Reese Taylor also left the program for the NFL this off-season. The Boilermakers will lean on sixth-year senior Jamari Brown and Stanford transfer Salim Turner-Muhammad at the cornerback spot moving forward.

Tee Denson, a Kansas State transfer, could also be in the mix, but his status is uncertain after being forced to miss all last season due to injury. Young cornerbacks Jah'von Grigsby and Brandon Calloway are also set to have increased roles with the Boilermakers next season.

Purdue recently offered Penn State transfer cornerback Marquis Wilson and will likely be in the market for other cornerbacks this spring.