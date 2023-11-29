As if there was any debate as to who would be this season's Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Purdue defensive back Dillon Thieneman has been awarded the Thompson-Randle El Award for his stellar freshman season.

Thieneman put together one of the best rookie campaigns in school history, racking up 106 total tackles (including 74 solo stops), two forced fumbles, two passes defended and six interceptions. His marks in solo tackles and interceptions broke Purdue freshman records previously held by Rod Woodson and Stu Schweigert, respectively. The freshman safety also finished fifth in total tackles and tied for first in interceptions in the Big Ten this season.

Thieneman is the seventh Boilermaker to win the Big Ten Freshman of the Year honor, joining recent winners David Bell and Rondale Moore, along with Schweigert, Corey Rogers, Eric Hunter and Brian Fox. He is also the first Purdue defender to win the award since Schweigert in 2000.

Next up is likely a spot on several Freshman All-American teams following the season.