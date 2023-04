Purdue redshirt sophomore, Jah'von Grigsby will head to the transfer portal after spending the Spring Ball Season with the new Coaching Staff.

Grigsby, a former three-star prospect out of high school, totaled 7 tackles during his time at Purdue. Splitting time between playing safety and cornerback, Grigsby was a mainstay on special teams for the previous staff.

Grigsby will have three years of eligibility left.