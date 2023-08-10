Purdue's shift to a brand new defensive scheme under head coach Ryan Walters and defensive coordinator Kevin Kane has been well-documented since the hiring of the two former Illinois staffers. Perhaps the most significant change in philosophy comes from the setup of the defensive line, which features three interior linemen paired with two outside linebackers up front. The man in charge of the interior line is a veteran of the coaching game, Brick Haley. During his coaching career, Haley has spent 31 years across the collegiate and professional ranks, and there isn’t much he hasn’t seen. The elder statesman on Purdue's coaching staff is looking to help replicate the success he's had at prior stops and he knows it takes time. The season opener is just three weeks away but his defensive line unit is still coming together. "I think we're still a group under construction right now," Haley told the media on Thursday. "We got some experience, but we got guys that haven't had experience of playing with each other. So that's what we're trying to do is get some camaraderie with those guys playing with each other and start to form chemistry for us to get better." The scheme is different than any other in the country, besides Illinois, which is planning on maintaining the defense that turned Ryan Walters into a head coaching candidate this off-season. Haley shared that his unit is slowly but surely picking up what he and the rest of the staff are teaching them. "It's like anything else, it takes time, but I think they're adapting to it very well. I mean, there's some mental errors here and there, but if they continue to just stay in their playbook and do the things that we asked them to do, we're gonna get better and better," Haley said.

Along with learning the unique system, Haley is tasked with bringing a new cast of players together in short order. Purdue lost three defensive line starters to the transfer portal from last year's Big Ten West Championship team, replacing them with a trio of incoming transfers from the SEC, Jeffrey M'ba, Isaiah Nichols, and Malik Langham. "All three of those guys, I think, are going to be really good assets for our program. These guys come in and work their butt off. You know, the thing that they've got to do is they got to learn the system because some of them wasn't here in the spring. So they're playing a little bit of catch-up," Haley said. "I think they're on track to be where we want them to be by fall." The trio of transfer imports are all competing for starting roles during fall camp, each at a different position. The group has three different slots, nose tackle, defensive tackle, and defensive end. Haley shared some insight into how the Boilermakers could line up across the board. There could be some crossover, similar to other positions on the defense, but Haley outlined where a handful of players have been lined up so far this fall. Cole Brevard, Nichols, Mo Omonode, and true freshman Jamarrion Harkless have taken snaps at the nose tackle position. The defensive tackle slot has been manned by Langham, Damarjhe Lewis, and Sulaiman Kpaka. Finally, lining up at the defensive end have been Joe Anderson, M'ba, and Joe Strickland. Haley did not disclose who could be in line to start at each spot, sharing that he still stresses the importance of competition to his players. "Like I tell them every day, the depth chart changes depending on your performance. We grade every practice, so you decide whether you're going to walk out there with the first group or the second group, or the third group. I don't make the depth chart; you make it," Haley said.