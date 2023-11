Redshirt senior defensive lineman Prince James Boyd Jr. has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining. Boyd initially came to West Lafayette after two years at JUCO Independence C.C. in 2021, spending three seasons with the Boilermakers.

Boyd played in 19 games during his Purdue career, making 19 total tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sack. He did not appear once in the entire 2023 season, dealing with injuries.

Purdue will be on the market for defensive linemen in the transfer portal with starters Malik Langham and Isaiah Nichols out of eligibility and more potentially joining Boyd in departing the program.