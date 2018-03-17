More NCAA coverage: A day later, Haas still out | Defense can be Purdue constant | Video
DETROIT — Without Isaac Haas, Purdue certainly will look different Sunday than in its first meeting with Butler in mid-December.
But the Bulldogs won’t exactly step onto the court at Little Caesar’s Arena for the NCAA’s second-round matchup as the same team either.
Butler is, simply, better than it was those three-plus months ago when it got blasted by the Boilermakers, 82-67, Coach LaVall Jordan said.
Guard Kamar Baldwin has gotten hot offensively down the stretch — he dropped 24 points against Arkansas in the first round; 6-foot-6 sophomore Sean McDermott is in the starting lineup and making an impact; and the Bulldogs have dialed up the defense, as well as hit shots at a more consistent rate.
It’s possible, too, Butler will be without guard Paul Jorgensen, though, who is a game-time decision for Sunday with an ankle injury.
Still, more differences than similarities from the initial matchup.
“I think we are a lot more fluid offensively,” Jordan said Saturday during a press conference. “At that point in time, it was pretty choppy. That was one of our worst games. Now, a lot of that was due to Purdue's defense. And then I think defensively we've gotten a lot stronger, a lot more solid, a lot more aware, a lot more connected on that end of the court. Once we got in the Big East play, we've had some really solid defensive performances.
“And guys have good clarity, a lot more clarity at this point. I think Kamar Baldwin, specifically, during that (first meeting) he was transitioning, kind of learning on the fly. Where look at him (Friday) night, he's got a really good command of the court. He knows what he's looking for. And that was due to us simplifying some things for him, us probably over-coaching at that point, and then him studying and growing and developing.”
Maybe that’s why Purdue players seem to be dismissing that initial meeting when they spoke Saturday about the upcoming matchup.
“You have to just throw that game in the trash at this point,” freshman guard Nojel Eastern said. “They’re a brand-new team. We have to just go approach the game like we never played them. We just need to break down the scouting report. Players on their team have improved tremendously throughout the season, so they’re going to have a chip on their shoulder because we beat them once.”
In the first meeting, Butler’s Kelan Martin scored 17 points on 6-of-13 shooting, but Baldwin struggled, making only 5-of-19 shots.
In Big East play, Martin averaged 23.6 points, Baldwin 16.6 and both made 45 percent of their shots.
Point guard P.J. Thompson said Purdue will have to help each other on Martin and make sure defenders keep Baldwin in front of them.
“Baldwin is an All-Big East-type of guard,” Thompson said. “Kelan, obviously he just scored over 2,000 points. It shows you what kind of scorer he is. Tyler (Wideman) is a senior, he’s been there before, and they’ve got some shooters around him.
“Butler in the tournament, they’re always dangerous, no matter who is coaching over there or what kind of players they have.”
— Stacy Clardie
TURNING THE PAGE
The loss of Isaac Haas doesn't make for the first time this season Purdue has had to adjust on the fly minus a key piece.
It was just a few weeks ago that All-Big Ten forward Vincent Edwards rolled his ankle and missed games vs. Penn State and Illinois.
The Boilermakers won both.
“So it’s time for me to return the favor,” Edwards said Saturday.
Several Boilermakers, as well as Matt Painter, pointed to Purdue's win over a then-hot Penn State team in Mackey Arena in Game 1 minus Edwards as a valuable reference point for moving on quickly in the face of a personnel loss.
But two others in Purdue's locker have some perspective.
Assistant coach Steve Lutz was part of the staff at Creighton that lost star point guard Maurice Watson in-season in 2017.
“You have to make sure everybody’s on the same page," Lutz said, "and (understands) that even though you’ve lost a really good basketball player, you still have a really good basketball team. While we’ll certainly miss Isaac, that doesn’t mean we don’t still have two or three other All-Big Ten performers on our roster.”
Graduate assistant coach D.J. Byrd was part of the Purdue team that lost Robbie Hummel in late February of 2010, but regrouped to the point that it claimed a share of the Big Ten title and reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.
“It took a lot of concentration from guys who maybe hadn’t been playing as much or seeing certain roles, but it also allowed guys an opportunity to prove what they’ve been working toward all year," Byrd said.
“Especially in the NCAA Tournament, we’ve had people doubt us about certain positions. It’s about bringing that extra energy to the team, to your teammates, and doing things to another level, whether it’s talking, communicating, having five guys going to the glass whatever. I think it’s true whenever you lose a player that guys focus in a little more. It’s different, it’s out of whack, but you have to do the best you can to keep the team together.”
— Brian Neubert
AT STAKE
The impact of Haas’ loss was a consistent topic of conversation Saturday, but healthy Purdue players appeared to already have shifted their focus toward what’s at stake: A second consecutive Sweet 16 berth.
The Boilermakers also made back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances in 2009 and 2010 under Matt Painter.
“All the stuff you’re hearing is more outside noise. I don’t think that’s really affecting us,” Mathias said. “We understand what’s at stake and what we’ve got to do.
“Our confidence hasn’t wavered at all. We’ve spent a lot of time together. We’ve had a lot of practices, a lot of games. We’re not willing — just because something happens — to pack it in. We have a great group of guys here and we’re excited to keep going.”
Freshman Nojel Eastern’s smile widened at the prospect of playing for a Sweet 16 trip, saying he grew up watching the tournament and still can’t quite believe he’s experiencing it for himself.
“It’s a pretty good feeling,” Eastern said.
The goals haven’t changed, regardless of Haas’ status, players said. And beating Butler is the task at hand toward big things.
“We’re extremely confident,” Thompson said. “We have high hopes, and we still feel like the only team that can beat us is Purdue. We’re still doing the things that we were going to do before. Nothing drastically changes. We just feel bad for Isaac, the career he had, the kind of player he is, the kind of person he is. But we were sad for about 30 minutes, then we found out we got Butler and we got excited again because we’re in the NCAA Tournament.
“We know what we have in our locker room. If one player got us here, then that’d be wrong. We know what we’re all capable of. … Nothing changes for us. We’re still doing what Purdue does, offensively and defensively, and we feel like that can get us a win.”
— Stacy Clardie
