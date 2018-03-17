More NCAA coverage: A day later, Haas still out | Defense can be Purdue constant | Video

DETROIT — Without Isaac Haas, Purdue certainly will look different Sunday than in its first meeting with Butler in mid-December.

But the Bulldogs won’t exactly step onto the court at Little Caesar’s Arena for the NCAA’s second-round matchup as the same team either.

Butler is, simply, better than it was those three-plus months ago when it got blasted by the Boilermakers, 82-67, Coach LaVall Jordan said.

Guard Kamar Baldwin has gotten hot offensively down the stretch — he dropped 24 points against Arkansas in the first round; 6-foot-6 sophomore Sean McDermott is in the starting lineup and making an impact; and the Bulldogs have dialed up the defense, as well as hit shots at a more consistent rate.

It’s possible, too, Butler will be without guard Paul Jorgensen, though, who is a game-time decision for Sunday with an ankle injury.

Still, more differences than similarities from the initial matchup.

“I think we are a lot more fluid offensively,” Jordan said Saturday during a press conference. “At that point in time, it was pretty choppy. That was one of our worst games. Now, a lot of that was due to Purdue's defense. And then I think defensively we've gotten a lot stronger, a lot more solid, a lot more aware, a lot more connected on that end of the court. Once we got in the Big East play, we've had some really solid defensive performances.

“And guys have good clarity, a lot more clarity at this point. I think Kamar Baldwin, specifically, during that (first meeting) he was transitioning, kind of learning on the fly. Where look at him (Friday) night, he's got a really good command of the court. He knows what he's looking for. And that was due to us simplifying some things for him, us probably over-coaching at that point, and then him studying and growing and developing.”

Maybe that’s why Purdue players seem to be dismissing that initial meeting when they spoke Saturday about the upcoming matchup.

“You have to just throw that game in the trash at this point,” freshman guard Nojel Eastern said. “They’re a brand-new team. We have to just go approach the game like we never played them. We just need to break down the scouting report. Players on their team have improved tremendously throughout the season, so they’re going to have a chip on their shoulder because we beat them once.”

In the first meeting, Butler’s Kelan Martin scored 17 points on 6-of-13 shooting, but Baldwin struggled, making only 5-of-19 shots.

In Big East play, Martin averaged 23.6 points, Baldwin 16.6 and both made 45 percent of their shots.

Point guard P.J. Thompson said Purdue will have to help each other on Martin and make sure defenders keep Baldwin in front of them.

“Baldwin is an All-Big East-type of guard,” Thompson said. “Kelan, obviously he just scored over 2,000 points. It shows you what kind of scorer he is. Tyler (Wideman) is a senior, he’s been there before, and they’ve got some shooters around him.

“Butler in the tournament, they’re always dangerous, no matter who is coaching over there or what kind of players they have.”

— Stacy Clardie