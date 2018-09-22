PDF: Purdue-Boston College statistics

Based on the 60 minutes of football at Ross-Ade Stadium, the team which played like it deserved to be nationally ranked and it was winless Purdue. The ranked team Boston College made all the errors Purdue saw itself making in three heartbreaking losses to start the 2018 season.

"Come game time you've really got to cut it loose," Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm said. "I told the guys that they'd worked really hard and identified what we need to work on. Don't go out there and second guess yourself. Every game is an opportunity to raise your level of game."

For the first time in seven years, Purdue (1-3) knocked off a ranked opponent and did so in a dominating, no-doubt fashion. In what was the Boilermakers most complete performance of the 2018 season, Purdue physically manhandled No. 23 Boston College 30-13 to leave the finale of its season-opening, four-game home stretch with a win on Homecoming.

"We were fed up over getting beaten up in front of our home crowd and having everyone tell us we suck," Purdue linebacker Markus Bailey said. "We were fed up with it all and trying to take that and turning it into a positive."

Brohm spoke Thursday about how he didn't necessarily believe in karma but after three games of beating itself with costly penalties, turnovers and a suspect defense, the Boilermakers second-year coach watched his team dominate Boston College for most of the game. Through the first three losses of the 2018 season, Purdue showed its inexperience on both sides of the ball with costly penalties, turnovers and an overmatched defense. On Saturday afternoon, every one of those elements flipped and Purdue looked like the squad that should've had a national ranking next to its name. The Boilermakers victory was its first blowout win over a ranked opponent since a 52-28 win over No. 5 Michigan State team, which was coached by Nick Saban, on Oct. 16, 1999.

The Purdue defense, which had been rocked for 30.3 points per game in the first three contests, was more aggressive at the line-of-scrimmage and held one of the nation's premier rushing attacks to 10 yards on the ground in the first half. AJ Dillon, who arrived at Ross-Ade Stadium Saturday afternoon with Heisman Trophy aspirations, was held to just 59 rushing yards.

Boston College (3-1) was playing its first game as a ranked team in a decade and was unable to get much offensive rhythm until the game was entirely out of reach. Purdue's aggressive blitzing style forced multiple sacks and four interceptions with the first two on batted passes at the line-of-scrimmage. Once Purdue contained Dillon on first and second down, Boston College had no secondary offensive option as the Boilermakers forced sophomore quarterback Anthony Brown into four interceptions and just 96 yards passing.

Rondale Moore had two first-half touchdown receptions and David Blough finished with 296 yards in the air a week after breaking the school's all-time passing yards record. Blough became the first Purdue quarterback with consecutive games of three touchdown passes since Joey Elliot in 2009.

"(Purdue special teams coach Mark) Tommerdahl gave us a great motivational speech about his father's dog and it having this big chain around its neck so it kept hurting itself," Blough said. "It was a great analogy because that's what we were doing to get to 0-3. And even at 0-3, we knew we had a game like this in us."

Purdue sprinted into the halftime locker room with a 23-7 lead. Boston College head coach Steve Addazio's ball control system was ditched with a three-score deficit in the second half as the Eagles eight-year head coach fell to 2-29 when down after 30 minutes. Saturday afternoon marked only the ninth time in Addazio's 92-game coaching career where his team was held under 100 yards rushing.

The victory was Purdue's first win over a team ranked in the Associated Press poll since its last Homecoming win when they defeated No. 23 Illinois 21-14 on Oct. 22, 2011. In that game seven years ago, Brohm was on the opposing sideline as the Illini's quarterback coach. Before Saturday afternoon, Purdue (1-3) had lost 20 consecutive games against ranked opponents.

Purdue will rejoin Big Ten Conference play next weekend when they travel to Lincoln, Nebraska to face a winless Cornhuskers program for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on BTN.