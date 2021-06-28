Purdue draws Florida State in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Purdue has drawn a home game with Florida State as part of this year's Big Ten/ACC Challenge, GoldandBlack.com has learned.

The Boilermakers last drew FSU in the event in 2018, a meeting in Tallahassee, and the two teams met again a year later in Destin, Fla., at the Emerald Coast Classic. Purdue dropped those games 73-72, then 63-60 in overtime.

The Seminoles are coming off an 18-7 season and Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament appearance but set to lose potentially lottery pick Scottie Barnes among four of their top five scorers.

Nevertheless, Florida State has quietly become one of the most consistently success programs in college basketball and turned out a lot of pros and will be viewed as a preseason top-25 sort of team again.

The Big Ten/ACC pairing finalizes a Purdue non-conference schedule highlighted by neutral-site games against North Carolina State, North Carolina and either Tennessee or Villanova, plus a meeting with Butler in the Crossroads Classic.