Purdue DT Bryce Austin is in the portal

Purdue defensive tackle Bryce Austin has entered the transfer portal.

The 6-2, 305-pound redshirt freshman from Detroit was part of the rotation at tackle in 2021, playing in nine games and 109 snaps with two tackles. He opted out late in the 2020 season--his true freshman season--due to the pandemic.

Austin would have been hard-pressed to be in the mix to play in 2022. Now, he's gone. Purdue has depth at the tackle spot, welcoming back Brandon Deen, Lawrence Johnson, Damarjhe Lewis, DJ Washington, Jeff Marks and Prince Boyd. Purdue signed Mo Omonode and JP Deeter today. Both will enroll early.



Purdue has seen WR Marcellus Moore, QB Jack Plummer and RB Ja'Quez Cross enter the portal in 2021, in addition to Austin.

