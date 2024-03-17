Purdue Earns #1 Seed in Midwest Region
March 17, 2023 was arguably the darkest day in the history of Purdue basketball. As a 23.5 point underdog Fairleigh Dickinson became just the second 16 seed to upset a No. 1 seed, and what had been a dream season to that point was forever tarnished.
Exactly one year later Purdue is back in the same position. With the release of the 2024 bracket, Purdue is once again a No. 1 seed. The Boilermakers have been named the top seed in the Midwest Region and will begin roughly 70 miles away from Mackey Arena at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis. It is the fifth time Purdue has earned a top seed in the tournament, joining 1988, 1994, 1996, and 2023.
The comparison with Virginia in 2019 is apt:
Purdue fans are obviously hoping for an exact repeat of Virginia, but this is still the moment that they have been waiting 366 days for. The Boilermakers will begin the tournament against the winner of a play-in game in Dayton between Grambling State and Montana State. Purdue is 1-0 all-time against Grambling State, beating them 82-30 in the 2014-15 season. Purdue is 2-1 all-time against Montana State, but has not played the Bobcats since 1959. MSU's win came against John Wooden in 1930.
We will have more coverage of the tournament as the week goes on, and later this evening Casey will have reactions from Coach Painter and the team.
