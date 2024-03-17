March 17, 2023 was arguably the darkest day in the history of Purdue basketball. As a 23.5 point underdog Fairleigh Dickinson became just the second 16 seed to upset a No. 1 seed, and what had been a dream season to that point was forever tarnished.

Exactly one year later Purdue is back in the same position. With the release of the 2024 bracket, Purdue is once again a No. 1 seed. The Boilermakers have been named the top seed in the Midwest Region and will begin roughly 70 miles away from Mackey Arena at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis. It is the fifth time Purdue has earned a top seed in the tournament, joining 1988, 1994, 1996, and 2023.

The comparison with Virginia in 2019 is apt: