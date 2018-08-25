More ($): Elite camp review

After a two-year hiatus because of the program's overseas obligations the past few summers, Purdue's elite camp returned on Saturday, with several new scholarship offers coming from it.

One came as a bit of a surprise, one not as much.

The surprise was 2020 guard Jaden Ivey of Mishawaka Marian, who Purdue began recruiting early in July.

By virtue of a very good morning and afternoon at Purdue's Recreational Sports Center, Ivey held his first scholarship offer.

"It's such a blessing," Ivey said. "I've worked so hard and my whole life, I've been underestimated. My freshman year, I was only like 6-foot. This is going to make me work even harder. I was just speechless when he said he was offering me."

Indiana and Ball State are also recruiting Ivey, as is Notre Dame, where his mother, Niele, starred for the Irish women's basketball program and now serves as its associate head coach.

Jaden Ivey is a 6-foot-3 combo guard riding an upward trajectory physically and athletically who seemed to win Purdue over Saturday with his versatility and shooting, among other things.

Less of a surprise was Purdue's Saturday offer to Evansville Reitz sophomore-to-be Khristian Lander, who was followed closely by Boilermaker coaches throughout July and already held an offer from Illinois, as well as IUPUI. Louisville, Butler, Xavier and Iowa are among those also interesting in the potential national recruit, he said.

"It means a whole lot, that I'm putting in enough hard work for people to notice me," Lander said of the Purdue offer. "I really appreciate it.

"I like them a lot. All their coaches, facilities and everything."

After camp had broke, Purdue also offered 2020 forward Cam'Ron Fletcher of St. Louis and 2021 forward/center Chet Holmgren of Minnesota.