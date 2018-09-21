GoldandBlack.com

Purdue found out in the season opener the long-standing adage that states the opposing coaches are paid too. In Purdue's 31-27 loss to Northwestern, those handsomely paid opposing coaches on the opposite sideline decided to take away most options in the middle of the field for all players not named Rondale Moore. Therefore, the tight end, one of Purdue's personnel strengths on offense, was neutralized on Aug. 30, held to just one catch for seven yards on only three total targets.

Following the loss to Northwestern, Boilermaker head coach Jeff Brohm said he called "at least 15 plays designated for the tight end" but the Wildcat defense crowded the first- and second-level areas and forced pass attempts outside the hash marks.

"We could maybe throw it to them in the flat real quick (but) other than that we called every route combination up the field," Brohm said. "In-cut, sail cuts, over-routes, crossing routes, seam routes. You name it, we called it."

Cole Herdman, a nominee for the John Mackey Award preseason watch list, and junior Brycen Hopkins were expecting a faster start, but Wildcat coach Pat Fitzgerald was an All-American linebacker as a player and wired to worry about Purdue's formidable tandem at tight end.

"I really don't think much has changed in a two-week stretch because we believe that Coach Brohm always feels like we can be a play-making option of this offense," Herdman said following Tuesday's practice. "We can't ever assume the ball isn't coming to us because nights like last week happen where we're open and the quarterbacks hit us."

One week after being quieted against Northwestern, Purdue's combination of Herdman and Hopkins have found the football at a much higher rate and in cases like Hopkins' lucky-break 74-yard reception, the football has simply found them too.

"Once I made the catch, I was just thanking God that I could put my hands up at the exact right moment to make a play," Hopkins said Saturday night of the reception that came off intended receiver Markell Jones' hands after he was hit as the ball arrived. "I was running the correct route and was slowing down but I'm not even sure how the deflection happened."

On the second play of the 40-37 loss to Missouri Saturday, David Blough proved one-on-one coverage vs. Hopkins with a linebacker wasn't going to do the Tigers any favors. A 24-yard completion to the tight end was followed by a 50-yard deep ball to Isaac Zico and a 12-yard touchdown to Terry Wright. Suddenly, Purdue had a vertical passing game that started with exploiting a coverage mismatch with its 245-pound tight ends.

Through three weeks of the season, Hopkins is third among Big Ten tight ends with nine catches and only behind Iowa's pair of Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson. Herdman is coming off back-to-back games with three receptions and four of those resulting in first downs.

When Missouri immediately switched to a zone coverage scheme to eliminate throws over the top of their cornerbacks, Blough worked the middle of the field with throws to the tight ends and Rondale Moore.

"They need to be a big piece of our offense," Brohm said. "I think Brycen and Cole, they have worked hard and they give us great effort and every game we have, they have to be productive for us and we have to make sure we give them opportunities to do that."