GoldandBlack.com

Purdue establishing the Herdman-Hopkins tight end combination
Purdue found out in the season opener the long-standing adage that states the opposing coaches are paid too. In Purdue's 31-27 loss to Northwestern, those handsomely paid opposing coaches on the opposite sideline decided to take away most options in the middle of the field for all players not named Rondale Moore. Therefore, the tight end, one of Purdue's personnel strengths on offense, was neutralized on Aug. 30, held to just one catch for seven yards on only three total targets.
Following the loss to Northwestern, Boilermaker head coach Jeff Brohm said he called "at least 15 plays designated for the tight end" but the Wildcat defense crowded the first- and second-level areas and forced pass attempts outside the hash marks.
"We could maybe throw it to them in the flat real quick (but) other than that we called every route combination up the field," Brohm said. "In-cut, sail cuts, over-routes, crossing routes, seam routes. You name it, we called it."
Cole Herdman, a nominee for the John Mackey Award preseason watch list, and junior Brycen Hopkins were expecting a faster start, but Wildcat coach Pat Fitzgerald was an All-American linebacker as a player and wired to worry about Purdue's formidable tandem at tight end.
"I really don't think much has changed in a two-week stretch because we believe that Coach Brohm always feels like we can be a play-making option of this offense," Herdman said following Tuesday's practice. "We can't ever assume the ball isn't coming to us because nights like last week happen where we're open and the quarterbacks hit us."
One week after being quieted against Northwestern, Purdue's combination of Herdman and Hopkins have found the football at a much higher rate and in cases like Hopkins' lucky-break 74-yard reception, the football has simply found them too.
"Once I made the catch, I was just thanking God that I could put my hands up at the exact right moment to make a play," Hopkins said Saturday night of the reception that came off intended receiver Markell Jones' hands after he was hit as the ball arrived. "I was running the correct route and was slowing down but I'm not even sure how the deflection happened."
On the second play of the 40-37 loss to Missouri Saturday, David Blough proved one-on-one coverage vs. Hopkins with a linebacker wasn't going to do the Tigers any favors. A 24-yard completion to the tight end was followed by a 50-yard deep ball to Isaac Zico and a 12-yard touchdown to Terry Wright. Suddenly, Purdue had a vertical passing game that started with exploiting a coverage mismatch with its 245-pound tight ends.
Through three weeks of the season, Hopkins is third among Big Ten tight ends with nine catches and only behind Iowa's pair of Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson. Herdman is coming off back-to-back games with three receptions and four of those resulting in first downs.
When Missouri immediately switched to a zone coverage scheme to eliminate throws over the top of their cornerbacks, Blough worked the middle of the field with throws to the tight ends and Rondale Moore.
"They need to be a big piece of our offense," Brohm said. "I think Brycen and Cole, they have worked hard and they give us great effort and every game we have, they have to be productive for us and we have to make sure we give them opportunities to do that."
On the first drive of the second half, Herdman found free space amidst bracketed coverage from a linebacker and safety to lay out for a 19-yard catch near midfield to give Purdue an opportunity to continue a game-tying scoring drive. Hopkins found himself open after Blough utilized a play-action rollout that moved the inside linebacker just a few steps to his left to allow for a perfect window to complete the pass.
"I think the ability to run the play-action and throw the ball vertically, allows (the tight ends) more time to get open," Brohm said. "Sometimes our tight ends are good when they can get to the second level and very good in zone coverage as long as we have time to throw it. Sometimes when we get man coverage and they are getting locked up, we were not holding (the ball) as long as we needed to."
As Purdue welcomes No. 23 Boston College to Ross-Ade Stadium for a noon kickoff, the Eagles linebackers might be more inclined to play the Boilermakers tight ends similarly to what they saw against Northwestern. In its 41-34 win at Wake Forest last weekend, only three of its 20 completions went to the tight end. The compacted defensive scheme will rely on middle linebackers Connor Strachan and Max Richardson in Boston College's 3-4 formational look. Blough will likely be forced to hang in the pocket longer and not relive the not-so-friendly conversation the quarterback had with Brohm Saturday night after a three-and-out drive in the second quarter.
"He'd get mad at me sometimes (Saturday) when I didn't go through (the progressions) and he was absolutely right about what was happening on the field," Blough said. "When I was relaxed and more patient, things would develop."
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.