Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.
While football is on the road this weekend, volleyball and soccer will be at home in West Lafayette. Each of them has a pair of matches, and for volleyball, another tough non-conference matchup awaits. Volleyball will face its fourth top 25 opponent of the season., which is a great warmup for Big Ten play.
Women’s soccer also has its final two non-conference matchups before beginning Big Ten play. Both of those will be at home as the team looks to break a three-game losing streak where it has failed to score a goal.
Finally, we have some good news for golf during the fall golf season as both the men and women had a solid debut.
