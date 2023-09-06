While football is on the road this weekend, volleyball and soccer will be at home in West Lafayette. Each of them has a pair of matches, and for volleyball, another tough non-conference matchup awaits. Volleyball will face its fourth top 25 opponent of the season., which is a great warmup for Big Ten play.

Women’s soccer also has its final two non-conference matchups before beginning Big Ten play. Both of those will be at home as the team looks to break a three-game losing streak where it has failed to score a goal.

Finally, we have some good news for golf during the fall golf season as both the men and women had a solid debut.