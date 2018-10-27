PDF: Purdue-Michigan State statistics

EAST LANSING, Michigan -- Whether it was the college football hangover effect, Michigan State's effort or simply one of those weeks, Purdue let down considerably Saturday afternoon in East Lansing, as its four-game winning streak came to an end, 23-13.

A week after beating Ohio State 49-20, Purdue came back to earth against the injury-riddled Spartans, led by No. 2 quarterback Rocky Lombardi.

With its starting quarterback out with a shoulder injury and best play-making at wide receiver having season-ending surgery earlier in the week, Michigan State still generated enough offense to complement a strong defensive effort against a previously red-hot Boilermaker offense.

For most of its eighth consecutive loss to Michigan State, Purdue's offense was kept under wraps. The Boilermakers, who pride themselves on big plays, made only four plays over 20, most coming in the final 18 minutes of action. The high-powered offense, which had scored at least 40 points in each of its three wins, was held to just 210 total yards through three quarters.

Purdue quarterback David Blough was flustered and frustrated all afternoon as the senior finished 29-of-49 for 277 yards and three interceptions, one of them coming late on the doorstep of the red zone, when tight end Brycen Hopkins was hit after catching a pass around the Spartan 20, and Michigan State recovered before the ball hit the ground.

In his first career start, redshirt freshman Rocky Lombardi led MSU (5-3, 3-2 in Big Ten) to a win with 318 yards through the air and two touchdown passes.

Michigan State dominated time of possession and nearly two-to-one and the Big Ten's best rushing defense held Purdue to just 62 yards on the ground.

Purdue had a second chance to tie the game late in the fourth quarter, but Spencer Evans' 41-yard field goal was blocked.

Purdue (4-4, 3-2) will host Iowa next week at 3:30 p.m.