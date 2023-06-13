Purdue recently saw one of its incoming transfer wide receivers, Corey Gammage, flip to UCF, but Cory Patterson and Ryan Walters have already found his replacement. The Boilermakers bolstered their pass-catching corps on Tuesday night as College of San Mateo (JUCO) wide receiver Jayden Dixon-Veal announced his commitment to Purdue.

Dixon-Veal committed to Oregon State less than a week ago but has since changed course and has flipped to the Boilermakers. The 6'0", 180-pound receiver also held offers from Illinois, UConn, San Diego State, Temple, UNLV, and others.

This off-season, San Mateo sent 27 players to Division I programs following their two years of JUCO, with Dixon-Veal being one of the top among them.