Purdue flips JUCO wide receiver Jayden Dixon-Veal from Oregon State
Purdue recently saw one of its incoming transfer wide receivers, Corey Gammage, flip to UCF, but Cory Patterson and Ryan Walters have already found his replacement. The Boilermakers bolstered their pass-catching corps on Tuesday night as College of San Mateo (JUCO) wide receiver Jayden Dixon-Veal announced his commitment to Purdue.
Dixon-Veal committed to Oregon State less than a week ago but has since changed course and has flipped to the Boilermakers. The 6'0", 180-pound receiver also held offers from Illinois, UConn, San Diego State, Temple, UNLV, and others.
This off-season, San Mateo sent 27 players to Division I programs following their two years of JUCO, with Dixon-Veal being one of the top among them.
The new Boilermaker receiver tallied 24 catches for 272 yards and two touchdowns while helping San Mateo to a CCCAA Football Championship in 2022. He was third on the team in both catches and receiving yards. The Bulldogs were a run-heavy offense, throwing the ball just 37% of the time last season, which played a part in Dixon-Veal's modest stat line.
That will not be the same approach of Graham Harrell and his Air Raid variation in West Lafayette. Quarterback Hudson Card will have yet another weapon at his disposal in 2023 with the addition of the JUCO product.
Purdue now has two key newcomers joining Cory Patterson's receiver room in 2023, with Dixon-Veal and FAU transfer Jahmal Edrine. That duo will team up with returning pass catchers TJ Sheffield, Deion Burks, Mershawn Rice, and Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen in the fall.