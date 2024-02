Purdue football and Senior Special Teams Analyst Chris Petrilli added a new face into the Boilermakers' kicking unit on Tuesday as UCLA transfer kicker RJ Lopez announced his commitment via social media.

Lopez spent four years with the Bruins, serving as the kickoff specialist from 2020-2022, leading the Pac-12 in touchbacks in each of those three seasons. During his senior campaign in 2023, Lopez embarked on his first year as UCLA's placekicker, making six of 11 field goal attempts. That mark included going 5-7 from 40 yards and in, along with a long of 47-yards.

The Boilermakers are set to have a fresh starter at both the kicker and punter positions heading into 2024, with incoming freshman Spencer Porath entering the fold, along with the returning Ben Freehill and now Lopez. There should be an open competition throughout the summer and fall camp with all three having a shot at the job.