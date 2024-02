The first spring game under head coach Ryan Walters has been locked in, as Purdue will hold its spring exhibition on April 13th at 12:00 p.m. in Ross-Ade Stadium. During the first year of the Walters era, a combination of injuries and a renovated Ross-Ade kept the Boilermakers from having a traditional spring game in 2023.

Purdue will commence spring practice nearly a month prior, on March 19th, conducting 15 practices and scrimmages throughout the following month long period. The Boilermakers welcome over two dozen new players to the program heading into 2024 and fans will have the opportunity to see next year's team in action in mid-April.