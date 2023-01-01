The "next man up" mantra will have to be Purdue's slogan on the eve of the Citrus Bowl against LSU. From the Big Ten Championship to the Citrus Bowl, Purdue has lost six starters due to opting out to prepare for the NFL Draft. Both sides of the ball will look a bit different going into the bowl game, here are predictions of what the depth chart could look like tomorrow against LSU.

Offense

Thoughts: This looks like a totally different offense, even with Charlie Jones opting out, there is still plenty of talent left at wide receiver. Can one of these guys make a statement for the 2023 season? The offensive line is a major issue. With Holstege leaving for UCA, Cam Craig medically retiring, Gus Hartwig out, and Daniel Johnson out, Purdue lacks a lot of depth with experience. It will be interesting to see how they do against the LSU front 7. The one-time quarterback, Paul Piferi is slated to start at Tight End with Payne Durham opting out and Garrett Miller still on the mend. He figures to be a major part of the offense in 2023.

Defense