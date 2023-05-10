Since the new staff arrived in December, Purdue has received 16 commitments from the transfer portal from players all over the nation. There could be a situation where all 16 of the portal transfers, in some way see action on the field this fall, but obviously, that is not the hope for the staff. Coach Ryan Walters still has room for four more transfers, if he chooses to do so. The players he can recruit from the portal must be in the portal already or be a graduate transfer from their prior institution, as the transfer portal does not open again until December. Of the 16 transfers coming to Purdue, here are the five I expect to make an immediate impact.

1. Hudson Card

Hudson Card is the most obvious choice for this list. To say the new coaching staff has been smitten with the transfer quarterback from Texas may be underselling it a bit. They are more enamored with Hudson Card. Head Coach Ryan Walters has had nothing but nice things to say about his signal caller and the face of his Purdue Football Team. Card, who was ranked the 8th best quarterback in the Rivals transfer portal, will have every opportunity he deserves to prove himself at the collegiate level. During his last season at Texas, he found himself sitting behind Quinn Ewers, the one-time Ohio State Buckeye. When Ewers went down with an injury, Card filled in admirably, arguably outplaying Ewers when comparing the two side by side. The 2022 season was successful for Card in the games he played. He completed 69.5% of his passes, throwing for 928 yards and six touchdowns. While he only rushed 17 times for 46 yards, the Purdue Coaching Staff has loved his mobility in the pocket, and ability to run some of the read option concepts in the Grahah Harrell offense. Expect a big season from Card, who will be the leader of the Boilermaker offense.

2. Corey Gammage

Purdue is looking for their next dynamic playmaker. In recent memory, it was Rondale Moore, then David Bell, and most recently, Charlie Jones. When looking at the Purdue roster in May of last year, I was not sure if Purdue had a guy that could be on the same level as Moore or Bell. My mindset remained the same after Charlie Jones transferred to Purdue, as he was not productive on past teams, but he obviously proved me to be very wrong. Corey Gammage, all 6-4, 225 pounds of him, could be the next great receiver at Purdue. He has a resume that gives me the confidence to say that as well and a skillset that matches the resume. During his four years at Marshall, he totaled 178 receptions for 2,239 yards and 13 touchdowns. His most productive year was 2021, when he had 78 catches for 869 yards. In the portal, Purdue went after Gammage and Jahmal Edrine, both of who are big physical wide receivers. Gammage will provide experience and the big play ability that this Purdue offense desperately needs.

3. Marquis Wilson

Marquis Wilson was ranked as the 6th best cornerback in the transfer portal. The 6', 190-pound cornerback has plenty of experience at Penn State... at both wide receiver and cornerback, which was part of the reason why he entered the portal - the Nittany Lion staff continued to move him back and forth from offense to defense. Last year, he finally found some stability on the defensive side of the ball, playing in 11 games, including a start against Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium. Purdue lacks experience at cornerback and Wilson should provide that position with someone who has logged many snaps at the position, as well as a talented veteran on the defensive side of the ball. He won't be the only veteran that can help at that position though, Stanford corner, Salim Turner-Muhammad will also head to West Lafayette to bolster the position.

4. Jeffrey M'ba

The one-time highest-rated Junior College transfer only spent one season with the Auburn Tigers, playing in 9 games. After a year in the SEC, he chose to enter the portal, quickly committing to Purdue. M'ba may have the highest ceiling of all the incoming transfers. The 6-6, 320-pound defensive end has an impressive frame and motor to go with it. While buried on the depth chart for Auburn, M'ba could find himself as an anchor for the new defensive scheme. After losing multiple defensive linemen to the transfer portal once he was hired, Coach Walters has aggressively recruited the portal for replacement players. M'ba will be joined by Malik Lagham and Isaiah Nichols as veteran defensive linemen coming to Purdue from the SEC.

5. Jalen Grant