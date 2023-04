As spring practice nears an end, the NCAA Transfer Portal window has re-opened, allowing players to seek greener pastures and teams the chance to bring in additional talent. If Ryan Walters' words on Saturday were any indication, Purdue is set to be active in the transfer market over the next two weeks.

"Guys that have had some experience aren't out there right now. Obviously, the transfer portal opened today. I'm sure we'll add some numbers. It could look a lot different. It could not. It just depends," Walters said.

Part of the transition period for Walters and his staff will include adding difference-makers following their evaluation of the roster this spring. Boiler Upload looks at where Purdue's needs lie and targets the Boilermakers could pursue, starting with the defensive side of the ball.