Purdue football has picked up a commitment from Nolan Buckman as a preferred walk-on. The graduating senior was a standout at Brebeuf Jesuit Prep in Indianapolis, where he was an All-Conference performer at both quarterback and wide receiver.

In his junior year, he tossed 41 touchdown passes while completing 56% of his passes and 3311 yards. He threw for just 317 yards in his final season after moving to the wide receiver position where he showed off his athleticism, catching 53 passes for 462 yards.

Purdue has seen a lot of movement in their quarterback room after losing one starting quarterback to the NFL and two back ups to the transfer portal. Graham Harrell appears to be looking to add depth at the QB position by taking a shot on a good athlete in Buckman.