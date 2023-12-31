After officially signing its 2024 recruiting class earlier this month, Purdue football is onto the class of 2025, looking to add to the three current commits in the group. Cornerbacks coach Sam Carter sent out a pair of new offers to two prospects from Tennessee yesterday.

The first of which was Vanderbilt commit and safety Carson Lawrence , hailing from McCallie School in Chattanooga. Lawrence committed to the Commodores over the summer, but has seen additional interest from other Power 5 programs, including Virginia Tech. The 6'2", 185-pound defensive back is the 20th ranked player in Tennessee and 36th ranked safety in the class of 2025, along with holding a 5.7 Rivals Rating. As a junior at McCallie, Lawrence had 37 total tackles and four interceptions, moving his career total up to eight interceptions over the last two seasons.

The other new target for the Boilermakers is 2025 athlete Vanzale Hinton, a three-star prospect from Ooltewah, Tennessee. Purdue was his first Power 5 offer, following the likes of Tulane, Toledo, Austin Peay and Eastern Kentucky.

Hinton had 42 total tackles, including five tackles for loss, along with an interception and nine passes defender. He also added 58 catches for 850 yards and nine scores and 139 rushing yards. Purdue is recruiting Hinton as a defensive back, where he could line up as a cornerback.