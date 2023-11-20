It is now Ryan Walters' turn to expand on Purdue's commanding 76-42-6 all-time advantage over Indiana and 62-32-3 in the trophy portion, as this weekend is the 98th Old Oaken Bucket game.

After a run that saw Indiana the Bucket four straight times when Darrell Hazell was at the helm Jeff Brohm was a solid 4-1 against the Hoosiers. The lone loss was a 44-41 double overtime defeat in the 2019 game, and the 2020 game was cancelled due to COVID.

There is just one focus this week for Purdue football: The Old Oaken Bucket.

"That's one of the reasons I love this place. You have a passionate and emotional fanbase that has an awareness of what's going on," said Ryan Walters of what should be a good crowd on Saturday. "Our fanbase sees what happens on the field, we're in tight ballgames, we've hit the injury bug like nobody's business, but those aren't excuses. It will look right next year. I promise you. I look forward to this weekend being a microcosm of what's coming in the future."

With Saturday being the final game for 28 seniors and graduate transfers, many of whom were recruited by Jeff Brohm, Walters was pleased with how they have stuck with it and bought in to what he is teaching.

"These seniors have completely bought in. The guys that stuck with it and stayed have been rewared with opportunities on the field. They are guys that have laid the foundation for where our program is going."

One senior he cited in particluar was Cam Allen, whose role has diminished somewhat, but he still has 13 career interceptions entering Saturday.

"Cam Allen's role has diminished because we have seen more 12 personnel than 11, but his effort has improved. The ball has a way of finding him too. He has done a good job of setting the example for us."

After a disappointing season to date coach Walters still believes morale remains high.

"I think the guys enjoy being in the building. They know what they are going to get every day and they are going to be held accountable, but we will treat them individually too. The culture is great in the locker room, which is why guys have been fighting all year and I think you're seeing that on the field."

One player of note lately was Zion Steptoe. He began his career at wide receiver, but recently switched to cornerback and he saw extensive action against Northwestern.

"I am excited by his progress and potential at corner. I also like his attitude in doing what is best for the team. His skillset elevates on the defensive side of the ball. We made that move three weeks ago and you kind of saw the light turn on in seeing the scheme at Northwestern. I am glad he is in that room now."

The biggest news from Saturday was the absence of Hudson Card and Nic Scourton, but Walters expected them to be available against Indiana.

"I anticipate both of them being available, but I was impressed with Khordae's (Sydnor) production and what he was able to do.

As for the Hoosiers, Walters sees a team that is improveing each week and has done well despite two straight narrow losses.

"They are playing their best ball toward the end of the year. The quarterback is a tough, bigger guy that can run around and throw the ball and they have big, bruiser Big Ten type backs. They have a speedy running back/slot guy and they do a good job of utilyzing their personnel. their guys on the outside do a good job of winning their 50/50 balls. It's going to be a rivalry game with an awesome atmosphere and physical play."

Purdue has had a lot of success in the running game of late behind Tyrone Tracy and Devin Mockobee. Walters mentioned that Tracy left the game late against Northwestern with a back injury but he anticipates having him back on Saturday.

"He's sore. Both him and Mock were sore after the game as you would expcet, but I think he'll be ready.

The first major event after the Indiana game is the opening of the transfer portal, which is something that coach Walters said Purdue will be very active in.

"I think we need to get bigger up front offensively. I would anticipate us getting a couple transfer portal wide receivers. We lose two defensive interior linemen we'll address. We have gotten some donor support lately and that will help us address those needs."

In relation to that support Walters mentioned on multiple occasions that he has seen improvement from the Boilermaker Alliance and he cited that it would be beneficial in the transfer portal, especially on the lines. He also expressed his opinion an any departures Purdue may have.

"Every year there's a couple that surprise you and others that don't. I told our guys you have to do what's best of rus individually at the end of the year. I anticipate the guys that want to stay will stay and those that want to leave will leave and I won't take it personal.

Finally, the national early signing day is just before Christmas and Purdue has a large class of high school commitments.

I am really happy with the high school guys we have commited. A lot are still playing deep into their postseason and you like to see guys used to playing winning football. Right now we would only take difference maker types from high school this late, otherwise we're focusing more on junior college transfers or portal guys."