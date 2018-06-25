More: Purdue commitments

After a surge of summer commitments unlike almost any in college football this summer, Purdue's seen its 2019 class largely take shape, though that commitment list will undoubtedly change over time.

The Boilermaker coaching staff holds 19 commitments, matching Texas A&M for most in the country, and so now the field narrows.

With so many scholarships filled and the board narrowed not only by those who committed to Purdue, but also those committed elsewhere, Jeff Brohm and his staff can now concentrate their efforts on their highest-priority targets and needs.

Here's a look at some of those Purdue will keep after, the higher-end talent for which the pursuit continues.