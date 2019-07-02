More: Purdue 2020 offers | Purdue 2020 commitments

One of a few of Purdue's June visitors who remain uncommitted, Eddie Watkins will go into the season, most likely, before bringing resolution to his recruitment.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound edge-rusher from Hillcrest High School in Alabama and tenuous Georgia Tech commitment officially visited Purdue late in June, leaving impressed with the school's academics, the program's housing arrangements and the community, he said, among other things.