{{ timeAgo('2019-07-02 22:33:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Purdue will continue pursuit of Alabama pass-rusher

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
One of a few of Purdue's June visitors who remain uncommitted, Eddie Watkins will go into the season, most likely, before bringing resolution to his recruitment.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound edge-rusher from Hillcrest High School in Alabama and tenuous Georgia Tech commitment officially visited Purdue late in June, leaving impressed with the school's academics, the program's housing arrangements and the community, he said, among other things.

