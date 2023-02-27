As the NCAA dead period creeps towards an end, Purdue football is picking things up in recruiting. In the coming weeks, a pair of four-star quarterbacks will be making their way to West Lafayette, one of which is picking up steam as a potential commitment. The Boilermakers also offered a transfer cornerback from a Big Ten rival and added to the growing list of upcoming visitors this spring.
Learn about all of that and more in this week's Recruiting Roundup.
Quiet Period Begins:
Following the February 1st National Signing Day, college football was in the NCAA Dead Period. The new phase of the recruiting cycle is coming on March 1st in the NCAA quiet period. The quiet period allows recruits to visit campuses, but forbids coaches from traveling to the home or school of a prospect. This period runs from March 1st-April 14th of 2023.
Now that the dead period is coming to a close, Purdue will host a number of players in West Lafayette for unofficial visits this spring.
