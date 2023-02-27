As the NCAA dead period creeps towards an end, Purdue football is picking things up in recruiting. In the coming weeks, a pair of four-star quarterbacks will be making their way to West Lafayette, one of which is picking up steam as a potential commitment. The Boilermakers also offered a transfer cornerback from a Big Ten rival and added to the growing list of upcoming visitors this spring.

Learn about all of that and more in this week's Recruiting Roundup.