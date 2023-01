As Purdue’s 2023 coaching staff is nearly finalized, the Boilermakers dove head first into the recruiting trail over the last week. After a few weeks of sporadic offers, Purdue and the new coaching staff have given out over 70 offers since Monday morning.

That list includes several late 2023 targets, high-priority prospects in the 2024 recruiting class and highly-touted players in 2025. See who Purdue has offered and which players are picking up steam with the Boilermakers in this week’s Recruiting Roundup.