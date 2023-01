Over the last week, Purdue football was busy on the recruiting trail once again. The Boilermakers hosted a number of prospects for visits over the weekend, landed three recruits in the span of a few hours and gave out over two dozen new scholarship offers.

Wednesday's National Signing Day is quickly approaching and there are several players expected to officially sign with the Boilermakers.

Check out all of that and more in this week's Purdue football recruiting roundup.