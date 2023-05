Ryan Walters and the Boilermakers have established a solid core to start the 2024 recruiting class, picking up eight commitments, which is ranked 28th in the country by Rivals.

The current class consists of Marcos Davila, Hudauri Hines, Jordan King, Jaden Ball, D'Mon Marable, Jesse Watson, Jaheim Merriweather, and Mason Dossett. Purdue is looking to add to that group as a lengthy list of official visitors begins taking shape.

Boiler Upload has you covered with the current uncommitted 2024 targets Purdue is set to host for official visits next month, along with the committed players coming to recruit them as well.