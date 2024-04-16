The spring transfer portal window has opened for college football today, where hundreds of players will enter in search of greener pastures. During the winter transfer window, Purdue was one of the most active teams in college football. Now with his roster nearly finalized, where could Ryan Walters and his coaching staff look to make additions prior to summer workouts?

Boiler Upload takes a look at five potential areas of needs that Purdue could target out of the portal over the next several weeks.