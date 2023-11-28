The past few days have been active when it comes to the Purdue roster. Several players have elected to enter the transfer portal, many with only a year or two of eligibility left. Things can still be confusing as there are players out there still able to cash in an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID year of 2020. Most of those players will wash out after the 2025 season, but there are still some, including seniors from this past season, that can elect to return for 2024.

So, what follows is our best guess as to what the scholarship situation looks like. As always, this situation is very fluid. Anyone with COVID in a column can elect to return for that season noted, but we have no confirmations yet. Some, like Gus Hartwig, Kydran Jenkins, and Garrett Miller, could elect to try their NFL prospects. If htye return, they do count against the scholarship limit, so them leaving opens up a portal spot.