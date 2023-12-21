Signing Day has come and gone and Purdue has welcomed 25 new commitments. Combined with eight newcomers from the transfer portal, that means more than a third of the scholarship roster is brand new. That is a product of where we are in college football. The portal means more players move on, and it is only year two of a coaching transition, so those that came to West Lafayette under Jeff Brohm begin moving on, sometimes en masse, in search of playing time elsewhere.

The 2024 season will be one where Ryan Walters' guys will make more of a difference. In year two it is clear he is hitting the offensive line heavily with three incoming from the portal, two coming in as JuCo transfers, and five more coming in as true freshmen. The return of Marcus Mbow, Mahamane Moussa, and Gus Hartwig already meant there was experience up front, but now there is critical depth.

Purdue has addressed depth at running back, linebacker, and defensive line via the portal. The top priority in the portal may now be wide receiver, as Purdue loses several of its top targets from 2023.

How much room is there, however? Well, let's take a look at the scholarship grid as it stands right now. As usual, here are our caveats: