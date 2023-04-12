A quick update on the scholarship grid for Purdue Football as the next window for the transfer portal is approaching.

I currently have Purdue with zero open scholarships after the addition of Malik Langham, the transfer from Vanderbilt. He essentially takes the scholarship that was left void by Sione Finau who surprisingly entered the transfer portal.

Writers Note: I failed to add Ben Farrell to the Chart, he is a grad transfer from Indiana Wesleyan and will compete for a starting guard spot.

There will no doubt be movement after the end of Spring Football, on April 22nd. There always is, regardless of year.

Purdue will look to add help at cornerback, running back, and maybe perhaps quarterback, as there are only three on scholarship, currently.