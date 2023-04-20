The first Spring Season for first-year head coach, Ryan Walters, is near completion. Coach Walters has been vocal about where he feels his team is at. He is happy with quarterbacks, wide receivers, and the offensive line.

On the other end, he has stated he expects his defense to look different by the time the first game arrives in the fall, and he expects anywhere from seven to nine more transfers.

Whatever it is, I personally believe that Coach Walters gets "it". You may be thinking what is "it"?

Well, he understands where college football is at and how important the NIL movement is. Knowing this he has recruited to what Purdue has available at their fingertips. He understands that the old-school dictator way of coaching may be a thing of the past with this new generation of players, who will openly advocate for themselves.

It seems like those two items are here to stay, and if the NIL movement becomes more intense than what it already is, expect him to adjust to that as well as new rules from the NCAA.

Purdue has a first-year head football coach that I have described as a chameleon to friends and fans of Purdue Football. He adapts to what is needed in his given environment.