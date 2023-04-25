True freshmen getting on the field during their first year on campus was a rare occurrence last season for the Boilermakers, with only defensive linemen Nic Caraway and Mo Omonode seeing meaningful playing time.

There may not be a David Bell, George Karlaftis, or Rondale Moore who comes in and becomes an impact player as a true freshman, but several newcomers are opening some eyes early in their careers.

Heading into 2023, there are a number of rookie Boilermakers that have put themselves in a position to see playing time or created a strong first impression under the Ryan Walters regime with impressive spring showings.

In January, Purdue had eight early enrollees join the program for winter workouts and then spring practice shortly after their work with Director of Football Strength and Conditioning Kiero Small. The spring enrollees included Dillon Thieneman, Will Heldt, Jamarrion Harkless, Ethon Cole, Ryan Browne, Zion Gunn and Owen Davis.

The group provided some optimism for Ryan Walters' first recruiting class as the Boilermakers' head coach.