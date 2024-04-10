A key member of Purdue's NCAA Tournament run will now finish his career elsewhere, as redshirt senior forward Mason Gillis has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per reports.

Gillis is the second Boilermaker to enter the portal so far this off-season, joining fellow senior guard Ethan Morton.

The class of 2019 recruit redshirted his first season in West Lafayette before becoming Purdue's "Glue Guy" over the last four years. For his career, Gillis averaged 6.3 points and 4.2 rebounds, shooting 40% from three-point range across 132 games, including 63 starts. The 6-foot-6 senior moved to the bench this season, earning Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year honors while helping the Boilermakers secure their second straight Big Ten Championship.

Purdue will now have several options at power forward heading into next season, with Trey Kaufman-Renn, Caleb Furst and Brian Waddell all set to return right now. Matt Painter and company will also welcome Raleigh Burgess and Kanon Catchings into the fold, who could each potentially play the four.

Gillis will be a hot commodity on the open market given his shooting pedigree and reputation as a "glue guy" where he will have one year of college basketball left.