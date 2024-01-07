Purdue Basketball 2024 Commits Schedule 1/7-1/13 | 9th ranked class Rivals |

Jack Benter is still recovering from an avulsion fracture suffered a little over two and a half weeks ago. He'll remain out of action this week most likely. That headlines a week that has all of Purdue's 24 commits and a couple 25 targets in action this week.



Below we'll have a run down of when and where all the Boiler futures and potential futures will be playing this week.

Advertisement

Gicarri Harris (Grayson)

After a terrific week last week, Gicarri Harris will have two games this week:



Tuesday, January 9th vs. Archer at 7:30 pm

Saturday, January 13th @Perry at 9:00 pm

Raleigh Burgess (Sycamore)

Raleigh Burgess will have two games this week as well:



Tuesday, January 9th vs. Middleton at 7:30 pm Friday, January 12th @ Lakota East at 7:30 pm

Daniel Jacobsen (Brewster Academy)

Daniel Jacobsen will get back into action with his Brewster Academy team after the break, and it'll do so by going up against two of the most prestigious programs in the country this weekend.



Saturday, January 13 vs. Montverde at 5:30 pm Sunday, January 14 vs Oak Hill Academy at 9:15 pm

CJ Cox (Milton Academy)

CJ Cox will have two games this week:

Wednesday, January 10 @ Rivers at 4:30 pm Saturday, January 13 vs. Loomis at 6:30 pm



Kanon Catchings (Overtime Elite)

Kanon Catchings will have two games this weekend starting on Friday, and both will be viewable on Youtube. Friday, January 12 @ DMD at 8:30 pm Saturday, January 13 @YNG at 7:00 pm

Jack Benter (Brownstown Central)