The holidays are really past us. Here we are, 2024, and high school basketball is all the way back.



Purdue has two futures returning back to action tonight, in 2024 3-star C.J. Cox and one of Matt Painter's primary targets for the 2025 class, Jalen Haralson.



Haralson is one of the biggest gems in the 2025 class, a five star playing for La Lumiere this season. With six committed recruits in 2024, Matt Painter's focus will shift from filling out holes in the roster to trying to land big time players in 2025. There are two on his board that would be absolute wins - Trent Sisley out of Heritage Hills who fits the uber-skilled forward spot that Painter covets and Haralson.



Haralson would be an absolute home run, and a target on the same trajectory of Myles Colvin and Kanon Catchings. He has elite upside, and NBA potential. He's a bully of a guard with skill and the body and mindset to dominate college basketball from day one.



CJ Cox couldn't be much any further from Haralson's nationwide appeal. Cox was nearly unheard of outside of Middlesex where he's been a leader and best player for an AAU team with a bunch of D1 players. Cox caught Painter's attention when Painter was watching another recruit in a tournament.



But with Painter taking six recruits next season, Purdue is one over on scholarships without a bunch of obvious candidates to move on. Someone will have to, obviously. But this also makes it even more improbably that Purdue will be able to fill its rotation with a transfer guard as its done the last couple seasons. That means between Cox, Catchings, and Benter, Painter is gonna need some guards ready to play next to Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer from day one.



But those are future future problems. Right now, Purdue's future is in action: