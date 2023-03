Ben Farrell is a three-time All-Conference lineman from Indiana Wesleyan in Marion, IN. He is originally from Grand Rapids, MI and his Indiana Wesleyan bio lists him at 6'4", 299 pounds. He was a regular starter on the offensive line for an Indiana Wesleyan team that was 11-2 a year ago. Their lone losses were to FCS level Valparaiso 20-17 in the season opener and 38-7 to Northwestern College (Iowa) in the NAIA semifinals. He blocked for an offense that averaged 33 points per game.

Indiana Wesleyan was one of the best NAIA teams in the nation last year. They were 7--0 in their conference which includes powerhouse Marian and they won three playoff games. He comes to Purdue with one year of eligibility remaining, and he should provide valuable depth at worst up front.