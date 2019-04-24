Purdue's on the board for its 2020 recruiting class, as Mishawaka Marian guard Jaden Ivey committed to the Boilermakers, just days before the spring evaluation weekend.

Ivey committed to the Boilermakers over offers from Notre Dame and Butler and interest from Indiana, among others.

Purdue conducted an in-home visit with Ivey on Monday. He officially visited early in the fall and planned to come back for a senior-year official visit as well.

"They really want me," Ivey said of Purdue this past weekend, "and they think I can help their program, with my ball-handling skills, how I can shoot the ball and get my teammates involved."

The high-scoring 6-foot-4 guard is a three-position of perimeter player capable of playing the wing or in a point guard role. He averaged about 25 points and made nearly 40 percent of his threes as a junior at Marian.

"I can penetrate, get to the line, and knock down shots," Ivey said. "I'm becoming a better defender as time goes by. My coaches have talked to me about taking pride in defense and I think that's one of the biggest things for me."

He's the son of Notre Dame women's basketball associate head coach Nielle Ivey, one of the top players in Fighting Irish women's basketball history.

