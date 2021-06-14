Purdue getting 'dynamic hitter' in LB/DE Nic Caraway

Ross Rodgers has seen Nic Caraway overcome a lot off the field while coaching the latest Purdue commitment at Bryan (Texas) High. Rodgers also has seen Caraway blossom into a big-time recruit.

"He's grown up a lot," said Rodgers. "He's overcome a lot. He's a special person."

A three-star Rivals.com recruit, Caraway is the fourth 2022 commitment for the Boilermakers--and the second in three days. He projects to play the hybrid "Leo" position in Purdue's defense. Caraway tallied 78 tackles with 26 TFLs and five sacks in 2020 playing linebacker for Bryan High.



Caraway had a preexisting relationship with Boilermaker defensive line coach Mark Hagen, who first contacted Caraway when Hagen was coaching at Texas in 2020. Caraway had offers from the likes of SMU (visited June 10), Memphis, Marshall, Tulane, North Texas and Colorado State before tabbing the Boilermakers on Monday.

The 6-foot-2, 250-pound Caraway--who visited Purdue on June 4--joins quarterback Brady Allen, linebacker Domanick Moon and offensive lineman Cross Watson as Purdue 2022 commitments.

GoldandBlack.com spoke to Rodgers to get the low-down on the Boilermakers' latest commitment.