Purdue guard Addison Potts has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season with the program. A source confirmed the news to Boiler Upload.

Potts is the second Boilermaker to enter the portal, following forward Lilly Stoddard, who committed to Butler last week. Only Ainhoa Holzer remains from Purdue’s 2022 recruiting class.

The Fort Myers native came to West Lafayette as a three-star recruit and the No. 103 player in the class of 2022 by ESPN. During her prep career, Potts scored over 2,000 points and was the 2022 Prep Girls Hoops Florida Miss Basketball award winner.

During her lone season with Purdue, Potts was unable to break the rotation. She played in five games and scored two points as a freshman.

The Boilermakers bring in three guards that will have elevated roles off the bench. McKenna Layden, Rashunda Jones and Sophie Swanson will be asked to lead the second unit backcourt along with Emily Monson on the wing. Ava Learn and potentially Mary Ashley Groot would make up the second unit front court as things stand now.