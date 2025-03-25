Purdue guard Sophie Swanson entering NCAA Transfer Portal

Another Boilermaker is now searching for a potential new school as sophomore guard Sophie Swanson is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Swanson spent two years in West Lafayette after a standout prep career in Illinois, where she was the 2022 Illinois Miss Basketball winner and Illinois 4A Player of the Year during her junior campaign.

The 5-foot-10 sharpshooter flashed in her two seasons with the Boilermakers, where she averaged 8.0 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 55 games, while shooting 38% from the field and 34% from three-point range. Swanson was third on the Boilermakers in scoring this season, averaging 8.9 points in just 19.4 minutes per game as a sophomore.

In her final nine games this season, Swanson averaged 14.6 points per game while being featured in the offense. That included a career-high 29 points in Purdue's final win of the season, a 92-85 victory over Penn State. The offensive outburst was Swanson's second to last game in a Purdue uniform, and her best.

Swanson becomes the fourth transfer portal departure of the off-season for Katie Gearlds and company, following Mila and Amiyah Reynolds, as well as Jayla Smith, who all announced their intentions prior to the official opening of the portal on Tuesday.

The departure now leaves Purdue with seven scholarships filled for the 2025-26 season. The returners, as of right now, are Jordyn Poole, Rashunda Jones, McKenna Layden, Kendall Puryear and Lana McCarthy, while incoming freshmen Avery Gordon and Keona Douwstra are still set to enter the mix. That leaves Katie Gearlds and the Boilermakers with eight open scholarships to use via the transfer portal this off-season.