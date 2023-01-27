Purdue's been talking.



It started early, a quiet chatter, to themselves, at practices, over the summer, and then the games started and they had to start talking to us. They said it humbly. This team, they'd say, is good. These freshman, they're ready.



But no one is going to pay you much mind saying things that's you're supposed to say. All they hear is Jaden Ivey and Trevion Williams leaving, Eric Hunter Jr. and Sasha Stefanovic gone, and all the production that needs replaced.



But Painter was talking and it's about time we start believing him, and he was saying he believed in Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer.



But it's hard to make many headlines beating Milwaukee and Austin Peay. Even the Marquette win, at the time, seemed like a supposed to win game, but Painter saw something else in that game, too.



He saw a team not doing the one thing they needed to do to win. He was angry about it. Painter made it clear, get Zach Edey the ball or don't play. Consider it Purdue's first test.



And Painter's team did what it's done all year. It responded. It went to Portland and they got Edey the ball. It started with Bob Huggins' West Virginia squad, then an insurmountable match up against Gonzaga, and finally, the blue blood, the Duke Blue Devils.



Purdue was screaming at this point. But it was hard to hear Purdue over the Houston's, the Longhorns, and Virginia. No matter how many double-digit victories they counted. The wins weren't enough, not for plucky Purdue. They needed other people to lose and lose some shine to notice Purdue standing there, undefeated and at the top of the rankings after Houston and Texas fell in the same week.



For four weeks Purdue stayed at #1, but then Rutgers happened, again, and it seemed the country was ready not to hear from Purdue again.



Same old Boilers, they were saying. A losing streak almost started with the Rutgers game, but one of those freshman, Fletcher Loyer, hit that shot at Ohio State and Painter was talking after the game again how this is who they've always been.



Another road win where it could have gone either way. It went their way. The season has gone Purdue's way a lot as the first team to reach 20 wins in the season.



20-1, and David Jenkins Jr. had something to say after the game.