Purdue has added another piece of its 2023 coaching staff. Chris Petrilli announced via Twitter that he has left North Texas to join the Boilermakers as a special teams coach.

Petrilli leaves North Texas after spending six seasons on staff. He initially joined the staff at North Texas as a volunteer coach in 2017 and held that title for two seasons. He then was elevated to a quality control coach for two years before being promoted to special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Prior to his stint with the Mean Green, Petrilli spent one season at both Boise State and Drake in the special teams room. He also served as a special teams coach for Idaho in 2013 and 2014.

During his playing days, Petrilli was a safety and wide receiver for Carroll College in Montana.

Petrilli brings more experience to Ryan Walters’ Purdue staff in the special teams department, where he will be in charge of that operation.