Purdue continues to fill out its 2023 coaching staff, Ryan Walters appears to have made an addition to his off the field staff. Tanner Norton appears to have been hired as Purdue Football's Director of Player Personnel, according to his Twitter account.

Norton comes to West Lafayette from Colorado, where he was a recruiting assistant under the previous staff for one season. Norton also graduated from Oklahoma State in 2018 with a degree in university studies and minored in coaching science.

Purdue's off the field staff inches closer to being complete. The recruiting staff consists of Jessica Stinger, Justin Sinz, T.J. McCollum, Tyler Miller and potentially Nate Dennison. There could be more hires in the coming weeks as well.