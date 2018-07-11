GoldandBlack.com

More ($): Purdue's 2019 targets

With the arrival of the first July evaluation period, beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Purdue's headed mostly to predictable spots — the major apparel companies' events in South Carolina, Georgia and New York.

Matt Painter is expected to split the next few days between Nike's Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C., and the adidas event in New York, while assistant coaches will patrol those events, as well as the Under Armour Association tournament in the Atlanta area.

Nike's Peach Jam has Boilermaker commitment Isaiah Thompson — back to close to full strength after missing the spring — as well as priority targets Malik Hall, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Brandon Newman, Keion Brooks, Armaan Franklin and others, as well as a slew of other 2019 players still being evaluated.

Under Armour has 2019 target Dontaie Allen and some 2020 targets, primarily.

adidas' event has Boilermaker commitment Mason Gillis, target Zeke Nnaji, 2020 target Trey Galloway and more.

