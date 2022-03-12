Purdue holds off Michigan State to advance to Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS — Purdue will play for the Big Ten Tournament title on Sunday.

By virtue of the Boilermakers' 75-70 win over Michigan State Saturday, Purdue will meet Iowa Sunday afternoon for the tournament crown.

Jaden Ivey scored 22 points In a tour de force performance on CBS, while Trevion Williams added 15 and dominated the stretch of second-half play that decided the game.

Williams assisted on the back-to-back Eric Hunter threes that followed Michigan State cutting a 13-point deficit down to just one.

More to come ...