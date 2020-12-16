GoldandBlack - Purdue holds off No. 20 Ohio State to win Big Ten opener

PDF: Purdue-Ohio State stats

Purdue's off to a fine start to its Big Ten season, winning a 67-60 slugfest over No. 20 Ohio State Wednesday night in Mackey Arena.

Eric Hunter scored 15 points, helping Purdue push a five-point halftime lead to as many as 14 in the second half.

Trevion Williams went for 16 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Brandon Newman added 10 points and Sasha Stefanovic 10 too.

More to come ...