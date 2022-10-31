Purdue was off last week, giving the staff and players a chance rest and recuperate following a disappointing 35-24 loss at Wisconsin. Of utmost concern as a visit from Iowa looms on Saturday: The secondary.

"Well, there are concerns," said Brohm. "Some guys still haven't practiced, so when they practice, we'll know if they'll be able to play. In the meantime, others have to get ready and be ready to go."

The Boilermakers saw cornerbacks Cory Trice and Jamari Brown leave the Wisconsin game with injury. And neither has practiced as Iowa week preparation begins in earnest.

Brohm has mentioned having safeties Sanoussi Kane and Bryce Hampton ready to help at cornerback. It sounds like cornerback Tee Denson, the Kansas State transfer who has yet to play after offseason double hernia surgery, still isn't ready. And the status of safety Chris Jefferson remains murky as he deals with off-field issues.



"Definitely had to maneuver some things and try some different possibilities in order to be prepared come game day," said Brohm.



Purdue will be without fullback Ben Furtney, a key blocker who was hurt at Wisconsin. Brohm says tight ends Payne Durham and Paul Piferi can help in the role along with Tristan Cox, who moved to tight end earlier this year from defensive tackle.

And the saga of wideout Broc Thompson continues. He has yet to play since the second game of the season vs. Indiana State, when he hurt a knee and had surgery. This, after Thompson had endured a long offseason of operations and rehab on both legs.



"Broc is doing everything he can, like we talked before," said Brohm. "He's had a lot of stuff going on, so got to give him a lot of credit. He's working hard to get back. This is a tough, physical football game, and got to make sure he's fully healthy.

"I don't anticipate that happening, but we'll see."

The news is better for LEO Kydran Jenkins, who left the Wisconsin game with a knee injury. He wanted to return in the second half at Madison but was held out.

"We're hopeful he'll be able to play just because we know his background," said Brohm. "He's played injured quite a bit, but that will be a game-time decision."

Purdue is hopeful to have running back Dylan Downing back in the fold after he missed the last two games with a foot injury. But Brohm said it's "unlikely" King Doerue will play on Saturday. Doerue missed four games earlier this season (calf) before playing the last two.